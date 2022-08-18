Raju Srivastava health update: Sunil Pal says comedian's brain has stopped working

Raju Srivastava-Sunil Pal/File photos

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, August 10, when he was working out at a gym in his hotel and was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. He fell down from the treadmill after complaining of chest pain. Now, his close pal and another popular comedian Sunil Pal has shared an update on Raju's health condition.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sunil Pal, who defeated Raju Srivastava in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, shared a video on Thursday, August 18 in which he said, "Friends, please pray for Raju Srivastava...He is very critical. Even doctors are not able to understand what they should do. His brain has also stopped working."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Shekhar Suman revealed that he had advised Raju to focus more on his health when he met the comedian 15 days back on the sets of India's Laughter Champion, the show he is currently judging along with Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking to Times of India, Shekhar said, "Raju had come on the sets of India's Laughter Champion around 15 days back and we had chatted for a long time in my vanity van. I had noticed that he had become a bit weak and I also advised him to take things a bit easy and not exert so much in life."

He continued, "He was fine, but I did tell him that he should take care of his health. He said he had no ailments and all was well. And after 15 days, we got to know the shocking news that he was hospitalised. He is a great guy and I know that since the entire nation is praying for him, he will recover soon."



For the unversed, Raju has acted in many famous Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bombay to Goa, and Baazigar among others.