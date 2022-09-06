Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian tries to talk to his wife Shikha, touches her hands

Credit: File photo

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who suffered a major heart attack in August, has shown signs of improvement. The 58-year-old comedian was hospitalised in AIIMS after he collapsed on a treadmill while working out in the gym.

As per the India Today report, Ajit Saxena, Raju’s chief advisor, confirmed that the comedian is now able to move his hands and feet after gaining consciousness. Raju Srivastava was unconscious for 14 days after he was admitted. As per the report, Ajit Saxena said that Raju tried to interact with his wife Shikha.

He said, “Raju bhaiya ke haath pair hilane lage hain. Woh aankh kholkar apni patnee Shikha Srivastava ko dekhte hain. Unake haath ko chhoote hain aur yeh bataane ki koshish karate hain ki woh jald hi theek ho jaenge.”

For the unversed, The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to AIIMS on August 10. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in a gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. Earlier, Raju Srivastava's younger brother shared a video message revealing his health details.

In the video, he expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian’s health and refuted farcical rumours about his health. Deepu Srivastava also called Raju Srivastava a fighter.

In a video message, he said, "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."Earlier, Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav had sent his best wishes to Raju Srivastava via an Instagram video. "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your sansaar and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery," he said.