Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian shows slight improvement, to remain under observation

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Raju Srivastava's has slightly improved. After having a heart attack, the comedian was recently taken to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi.

 Amid speculations around his health, the comedian's sister-in-law said, "Raju Srivastava's health has improved somewhat today as compared to yesterday. Today, there is some improvement in Raju Bhai's health as compared to the earlier ones. His well-wishers want Raju Bhai to be fit and fine and come to Kanpur soon."

Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack.  He said, "Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information."

For the unversed, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.

