Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian’s wife says ‘he is stable’, India’s top neurologist called from Kolkata

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who is on ventilator since August 10 after he suffered heart attack while he was working out in a gym, is fighting for life in AIIMS Delhi. On Thursday, his nephew Kushal said that the comedian’s condition is critical.

One of India’s top neurologists Dr. Padma Srivastava has been called from Kolkata for Raju Srivastava’s treatment. As per ETimes report, Kushal said, “We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji’s condition has become very critical.”

As per the News10 report, Raju’s manager said that his brain nerves were found swollen, but he is better now. While speaking to ETimes, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava urged people not to believe in any fake news and confirmed that he is stable. She also requested people to stop circulating fake health updates on her husband. She said, “Raju ji’s health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for their health. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.” she said.

“I am requesting people with folded hands that please stop spreading these rumours about Raju’s health. Because of these rumours the family, the doctors and everyone’s morals go down. They are giving their best and we don’t want the negativity to affect them. Right now we need prayers and stop spreading negative news. These rumours are very disturbing,” she said.