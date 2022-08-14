Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's nephew shares crucial information, says 'Raju ji is getting better'

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava health update: Fans of comedian Raju Srivastava can take a sigh of relief, as their favourite artist is showing positive signs of improvement. As per the report of Etimes, Raju's nephew has stated that the comedian is 'slowly getting better.' The report quoted Kushal stating, "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign."

Kushal further added that his uncle is a fighter and 'he will be back,' "Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Earlier, even Shekhar Suman informed about the improvement in Raju's health. For the unversed, Raju was admitted to AIMS Hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during his workout session.

Kushal even dismissed the rumours of Raju suffering a stroke due to excessive workout. He said, Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery" Srivastava further added, "There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered a heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise." Kushal said.