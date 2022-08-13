Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Raju Srivastava's condition is stable, comedian's family issues statement over fake health updates

Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. He has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

Raju Srivastava's condition is stable, comedian's family issues statement over fake health updates
Credit: Raju Srivastava/Instagram

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He is under observation at AIIMS, Delhi, his fans and friends are praying for his speedy recovery. The comedian has shown improvement, his family confirmed that he is in stable condition now.

Raju’s family issued a statement saying, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour//fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's health update was posted by Shekhar Suman on Twitter, where it was revealed that Raju had been unconscious for the previous 46 hours however a few hours later Shekhar said the Raju is improving.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working. Keep praying.”

Before this, he requested fans to pray for Raju Srivastava's health. He wrote, "Raju Srivastava hasn't regained consciousness in the last 46 hrs..plz all Indians pray hard for his recovery. We can't afford to lose this gem. Im sure he is going to come back.God is great.Har Har Mahadev."

Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack.  He said, "Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information."

For the unversed, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.