Raju Srivastava's condition is stable, comedian's family issues statement over fake health updates

Credit: Raju Srivastava/Instagram

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He is under observation at AIIMS, Delhi, his fans and friends are praying for his speedy recovery. The comedian has shown improvement, his family confirmed that he is in stable condition now.

Raju’s family issued a statement saying, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour//fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's health update was posted by Shekhar Suman on Twitter, where it was revealed that Raju had been unconscious for the previous 46 hours however a few hours later Shekhar said the Raju is improving.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working. Keep praying.”

Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working.Keep praying— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 12, 2022

Before this, he requested fans to pray for Raju Srivastava's health. He wrote, "Raju Srivastava hasn't regained consciousness in the last 46 hrs..plz all Indians pray hard for his recovery. We can't afford to lose this gem. Im sure he is going to come back.God is great.Har Har Mahadev."

Raju Srivastava hasn't regained consciousness in the last 46 hrs..plz all Indians pray hard for his recovery.We can't afford to lose this https://t.co/7rm1jCXe3e sure he is going to come back.God is great.Har Har Mahadev August 12, 2022

Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack. He said, "Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information."

For the unversed, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.