Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's 'brain isn't functioning completely,' says Ahsaan Qureshi

Raju Srivastava/Twitter

After suffering a major heart attack, comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS hospital recently. Raju suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and is reportedly now on ventilator support.

Giving an update on Raju Srivastava's health, the comedian's close friend, comedian Ahsaan Qureshi disclosed that Srivastava's brain isn't functioning properly.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ahsaan Qurehshi shared that Raju Srivastava had been unconscious for the last 25-30 hours. "The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn't functioning completely and is unresponsive," Ahsaan Qureshi told the portal.

READ: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's daughter Anatara says 'his condition has neither improved...'

The comedian added that Raju's wife had asked him not to come to Delhi as the doctors weren't allowing anyone to see him. Qureshi said that he was praying for Srivastava's speedy recovery. "I am in Mumbai but my friends are there in AIIMS and I am constantly in touch with them," Qureshi said.

Raju Srivastava underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and a source informed ANI that Raju is "responding to the treatment."

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.

While his fans pray for his health, more details are awaited in this regard.

Speaking about the comedian's career, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he came into the limelight for his great comic timing.