Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian regains consciousness, doctors confirm his health is improving

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava health update: After being admitted for 15 days, comedian Raju Srivastava finally regained consciousness. It seems like the prayers of Raju's fans have been finally answered. The news agency ANI has confirmed the news and also quoted his personal secretary that confirmed about the improvement in Raju's health.

As per the tweet of ANI, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy. He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym."

Here's the tweet

Yesterday, Sunil Pal, has requested his friend and colleague Raju Srivastava's fans to stay positive about their favourite star's health. He also said that if Srivastava continues to show progress, like he has been doing over the past couple of days, he may be removed from the ventilator "today." Pal and many other associates of Srivastva, as well as members of his family, have been providing updates about their compatriot's health on social media. Srivastava suffered a heart attack in the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital.

Sharing his present health status, Pal said: "As far I know, his response is positive and he is recovering. The rest all depends on prayers. We have to think positive. His body is reacting in different ways and that is the reason there are a number of statements being given by everyone. By God's grace, right now, he is stable. Let's hope for the best."

He continued: "I am not sure because I have not spoken to his family but I have heard he can be removed from the ventilator today. As of now, nothing is confirmed. It all depends on his health. I will be traveling to Delhi in two or three days to see him. He is my big brother and guide and we have to pray for his early recovery."