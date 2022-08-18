Search icon
Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager rubbishes reports of him being brain dead

Raju Srivastava's manager also rubbished comedian's death rumours being circulated on social media and provided with his latest health update.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager rubbishes reports of him being brain dead
Raju Srivastava/File photo

Raju Srivastava suffered a fatal heart attack on Wednesday, August 10 and he is being treated in the AIIMS hospital, New Delhi. There have been recent reports that the comedian's health has worsened and he is in a brain-dead state. However, now his manager Maqbool has rubbished these reports.

There also have been death rumours being spread about the comedian. Talking to News18, Maqbool said, "There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him. At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment."

Speaking about the reports of Raju being brain dead, Maqbool said to the portal, "There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it."

Earlier, his manager Maqbool has shared his health update with the same portral as he had said, "His brain nerves were swollen last night and there was water in the brain too. But doctors have controlled the situation now. This all happened last night (Wednesday night). Doctors tried to cope with it. There are issues in his heart too and therefore he cannot be provided a heavy dose (of medicines). He is still on a ventilator. Doctors are trying all they could so that he can survive."

READ | Shekhar Suman says he asked Raju Srivastava to focus more on his health before comedian suffered heart attack

For the unversed, Raju has acted in many famous Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bombay to Goa, and Baazigar among others. The comedian came third in the famous television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge judged by Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

