Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's organs are functioning normally, says Suman Shekhar

As per the comedian's family, Raju Srivastava's organs are functioning normally. He is 'supposedly improving steadily', said Shekar Suman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Good news for Raju Srivastava fans as his health is ‘supposedly improving steadily.’ The comedian who was hospitalised after suffering from a major heart attack and was kept on a ventilator in AIIMS, Delhi, has shown signs of improvement.

Shekar Suman, on Sunday, tweeted, “Today's update on Raju according to his family members. his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, the doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev.”

Millions of fans are praying for Raju as he is fighting a battle for his life and continues to remain admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. The whole nation is praying for his recovery, meanwhile, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava updated fans about his health.

On Friday, Deepu shared a video and expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian. He said that though Raju is still in hospital, he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible healthcare facility. Emphasizing that Raju Srivastava is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

"He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy." Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

 

