Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian is critical, nephew says 'we are praying for miracle'

Raju Srivastava

It's been more than a week, and Raju Srivastava's health isn't showing positive signs of growth. As per the reports of ETimes, the comedian's blood pressure dropped drastically on Wednesday. Later the levels were stabilised, but the overall health is in a deteriorating stage. Even Raju's nephew shared an update with the portal, and the news is gloomily scary.

While speaking to the portal, Kushal stated that top neuro-surgeon Dr Padma Srivastava is being flown to Delhi to treat Raju. He further added that they are hoping for a miracle, and the condition has become very critical. "We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji's condition has become very critical," Kushal said.

Raju Srivastava suffered a fatal heart attack on Wednesday, August 10 and he is being treated in the AIIMS hospital, New Delhi. There have been recent reports that the comedian's health has worsened and he is in a brain-dead state. However, now his manager Maqbool has rubbished these reports.

READ: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager rubbishes reports of him being brain dead

There also have been death rumours being spread about the comedian. Talking to News18, Maqbool said, "There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him. At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment."

Speaking about the reports of Raju being brain dead, Maqbool said to the portal, "There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it." For the unversed, Raju has acted in many famous Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bombay to Goa, and Baazigar among others.