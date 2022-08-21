Raju Srivastava health update: Blood pressure under control, wife not allowed to meet comedian

Raju Srivastava

It seems like countless prayers and good wishes have shown its miracle as Raju Srivastava is showing signs of improvement. As per the report in Bollywood Life, the comedian's blood pressure is now under control. The team of doctors treating him are keeping a steady flow of oxygen supply to his brain, as the lack of it is considered one of the reasons behind Raju's worsening health. The report further added that Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava is worried as the doctors have asked her not to visit him in the ICU. The health experts are not taking any chance of having even the slightest infection affecting his health.

Comedian Raju Srivastava is fighting for life as he continues to remain admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. The whole nation is praying for his recovery, meanwhile, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava updated about his health.

On Friday, Deepu shared a video and expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian. He said that though Raju is still in hospital, he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible healthcare facility. Emphasizing that Raju Srivastava is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

"He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy." Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.