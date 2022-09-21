Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Raju Srivastava death: Late comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava calls him 'true fighter'

While speaking to a portal, Shikha Srivastava stated that she was praying to see her husband Raju Srivastava recovered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Raju Srivastava death: Late comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava calls him 'true fighter'
Raju Srivastava with his wife Shikha Srivastava

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava opened up about suffering the tragic loss of her husband. While speaking to ETimes, an inconsolable Shikha briefly said, "I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter."

In a tragic piece of news, comedian Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to a hospital after he collapsed while working out at a gym, passed away this morning (September 21). The news has been confirmed by his family, as per news agency ANI.

"Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym," read news agency ANI's tweet. As per PTI, Raju Srivastava's brother confirmed that the comedian died after 41 days in Delhi hospital. 

READ: Raju Srivastava death: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher mourn comedian's demise

For the unversed, Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon among others.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.