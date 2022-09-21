Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Raju Srivastava death: AIB's Rohan Joshi issues clarification after receiving flak for abusing late comedian

While the entire nation is grieving over Raju Srivastava's demise, Rohan Joshi abused the deceased comedian.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

Raju Srivastava death: AIB's Rohan Joshi issues clarification after receiving flak for abusing late comedian
Raju Srivastava-Rohan Joshi

Raju Srivastava's death has sent a shockwave in India, but stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi isn't sad or grieving over the former's demise. It all started when stand-up comedian Atul Khatri shared his view on the loss of Raju Srivastava. 

Atul shared Raju's photo and wrote, "RIP Rajubhai. You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene." 

Here's Atul's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atul Khatri (@one_by_two)

Soon after his post, Rohan Joshi wrote a prolonged comment on Raju's demise and called it his demise 'karma.' Rohan wrote, "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Karma whether it was the roast or any coming in the news. Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to shit on new comics, especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f**kall news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it." 

 

Here's the screenshot of Rohan's deleted comment

 

image

Soon after his comment, Rohan was getting brutally trolled. Later, Rohan deleted his comment, and when multiple people asked him, he clarified his side and stated that receiving flack over his comment is 'fair.' He wrote, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective." 

Here's Joshi agreeing for making a mistake

For the unversed, Famous comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi after he collapsed while working out at a gym last month, passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday, September 21. Raju's demise has shocked his fans across the nation who are pouring in tributes for the late comedian on social media.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.