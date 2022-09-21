Raju Srivastava death: Ahsaan Qureshi reveals late comedian's 'unfulfilled' dream of Bombay To Goa sequel

Raju Srivastava- Ahsaan Qureshi

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava's demise has left several of his friends, fans, and well-wishers shattered. Among them is stand-up comedian Ahsaan Qureshi. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ahsaan spoke about his relationship with the late comedian and said that he and Raju had a relationship of over 17 years. Ever since The Great Indian Laughter Challenge started. Qureshi added that they have seen a lot together.

Both comedians shared screen space in a 2007 road-trip film called Journey Bombay to Goa. Even Sunil Pal starred in the film. Ahsaan revealed that he had discussed the idea of a sequel to Bombay To Goa with Srivastava in their last meeting. "The last we met was at Hunar Haat in Mumbai. I told him we should make a film like Bombay to Goa, which had all us comedians, like a sequel. He agreed, and we also decided that we could shoot in Uttar Pradesh and we will get subsidies. Unfortunately, this dream of his remains unfulfilled."

Ahsaan added what he admired most in Raju. "What I used to admire about his comic skills is how he would infuse life into non-living objects, like a sofa speaking to the occupants to let it breathe, a fan, etc. Plus his comedy was always clean, and never vulgar. These are the things which will keep him alive among us."

Ahsaan even added that they were on very cordial terms, and it was always a warm affair whenever they used to visit each other’s houses. He further added that even their kids are friends. "Whenever he would prepare a new skit, he would perform it for me and ask if the punches are landing," Qureshi revealed. Apart from being an ace comedian, Raju also possessed a golden heart. Ahsaan added that he would help the needy, struggling comedian quietly. He added that since Raju has also struggled in his early years, he identified and related their struggle with himself. For the unversed, Raju passed away on September 21 at the of 58.



