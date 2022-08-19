Rajpal Yadav says he is eagerly waiting to meet Raju Srivastava, wishes him speedy recovery

Credit: Rajpal Yadav-Raju Srivastava/Instagram

Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym, is admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, New Delhi. On Thursday, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and posted a video in which he was heard saying that he is eagerly waiting for him to meet up after he gets better.

Sharing the video, Rajpal wrote, "Get well soon Raju mere bhai ...miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial."I n the video, speaking in Hindi, he said, "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your 'sansaar' and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."Raju, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, continues to be in critical condition.

According to a source, the comedian is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement. Meanwhile, one of India’s top neurologists Dr. Padma Srivastava has been called from Kolkata for Raju Srivastava’s treatment. As per ETimes report, Kushal said, “We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji’s condition has become very critical.”

As per the News10 report, Raju’s manager said that his brain nerves were found swollen, but he is better now. While speaking to ETimes, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava urged people not to believe in any fake news and confirmed that he is stable. She also requested people to stop circulating fake health updates on her husband. She said, “Raju ji’s health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for their health. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.” she said.

“I am requesting people with folded hands that please stop spreading these rumours about Raju’s health. Because of these rumours the family, the doctors and everyone’s morals go down. They are giving their best and we don’t want the negativity to affect them. Right now we need prayers and stop spreading negative news. These rumours are very disturbing,” she said. (With inputs from ANI)