The finale of Celebrity MasterChef is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will take home the trophy. The latest episode was filled with laughter, especially thanks to one funny moment.

Contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, and Nikki Tamboli were preparing for a special Holi-themed cooking challenge. During the challenge, Rajiv Adatia accidentally called judge Farah Khan 'aunty,' which left everyone laughing.

During the challenge, judge Farah Khan stopped by Rajiv's counter, where his sister Deepa was assisting him as his sous chef. While complementing their teamwork, Farah said, "Wow, he has made the dish, matching your dress". Rajiv answered, "Hamari shakal milti hai na, aunty?"

As soon as Rajiv said it, he quickly realized his mistake and knew he had made a funny slip-up.

Farah was surprised when Rajiv called her "aunty" and immediately reacted, saying, "Did he just call me aunty? Aunty bola? Gaya tera. Aaj toh tu gaya. Leke jao isko wapas London."

Everyone on the set couldn’t stop laughing. Farah then turned to Rajiv, who was wearing a black apron, and asked his sister Deepa about his chances in the competition. Deepa spoke highly of her brother, saying that he had put in a lot of hard work.

Rajiv quickly tried to explain himself, saying, "Do you think I would scold her? Do you know her profession? She’s a criminal lawyer. She defends criminals."

Farah made another playful comment, saying, "Isiliye ye itna masti karta hai. Kuch bhi hoga toh behen hai." Rajiv added, "She might look calm, but she’s really strict. After our father passed away and our mom went to work, she became like my second mother."

Rajiv made the same mistake again and called Farah "aunty." Realizing his slip-up, he quickly said, "Why am I calling you aunty?" Farah, with a smile, replied, "Aaj tu gaya, eliminate." Rajiv immediately apologized, saying, "Sorry, Farah ma’am."