Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar have worked together in the cult comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

In the last couple of years, several leading actors have quit the popular show Anupamaa including Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, and Alisha Parveen among others. There have been reports that the show's leading actress Rupali Ganguly is responsible behind their exits from the show.

Befor Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly famously played Monisha Sarabhai in the cult comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Rajesh Kumar, who played Roshesh Sarabhai in the show, was recently asked about his opinion on the allegations made against Rupali. Speaking to Hindi Rush, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor said, "Suni sunai baaton pe main vishwas nahi karta...Sarabhai mein toh aisa koi situation nahi bana tha ki casting...or she must be thinking of opening a casting agency (I don’t believe in hearsay... There was no such situation in Sarabhai that the casting...or she must be thinking of opening a casting agency)."|

He further added, "I do not know, so how can I comment on that? I am not even in the television circuit these days. I do not even know where her set is. I know it’s in Film City, and I have been there, but if you ask me today, I will have to ask the location of Anupamaa’s set."

When Rajesh was asked about his bond with Rupali, he replied, "It’s a task to meet Rupali, and when we meet, we do not talk about these allegations; we are lost in our world. So, I’m not the right person to comment on this. But as a human, I love both brother and sister."

Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay Ganguly is a choreographer in Bollywood and has worked on several films such as Jagga Jasoos, Andhadhun, Super 30, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, The Great Indian Family, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 among others.