Television

This star had Rs 2 crore debt, was ignored by friends, started selling vegetables outside son's school; now works as...

This actor revealed that he tried to ask many friends for help; some helped him as clients, but others didn’t respond and ignored his calls.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 07:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Rajesh Kumar, who became famous for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently shared that he went through a tough time when he chose to become a farmer.

The actor revealed that he tried to ask many friends for help; some helped him as clients, but others didn’t respond and ignored his calls. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "I had more than Rs 1.5 crore debt after becoming a farmer. My friends and family invested the entire year in this journey, which was the most difficult phase of my life; I was answerable to the people who had lent money to me: my family, farmers, and my wife."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajesh also mentioned that his startup didn’t work out, so he had to sell vegetables to make money. He remembered setting up a vegetable shop outside his son's school, where his son would ask his teachers to buy vegetables from him.

The actor then revealed that he tried for Shark Tank India but was rejected, he mentioned, "I had applied for Shark Tank India. I had cleared two out of three rounds. You also had to submit your videos, so I thought, I might get a favour because I am a known face. That here is an actor, who is a social entrepreneur talking about agriculture. My presentation was in Kolkata and it was wrapped within a day. My father paid for the tickets.”

Rajesh mentioned that just before he left for Shark Tank, he received a call from the team of Haddi saying that the director and casting team wanted to meet him. At that time, he was feeling nervous and low on confidence. He stated, "Just before I left for Shark Tank India, I got a call from Haddi, and they wanted to meet me. My confidence was so shaken, when I went to meet the casting director at his office, they told me the director would meet me. I thought he will take my audition, then they said the production guys will discuss the money, I though, ok after that, my audition will happen. Then they said, ‘Sir you are confirmed."

He contrinued, "I was like, but what about my audition? He said we just want you on board. The director just had one request, if I could shave my head. I said I can, if you pay me one lakh extra, and he did.”

