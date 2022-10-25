Rajeev Sen shuns Charu Asopa's allegations, says 'actress need to get out...'

Rajeev Sen- Charu Asopa

After Charu Asopa confirmed parting her ways with Rajeev Sen, the latter also shared his thoughts about saving their failed marriage. While speaking to ETimes, Rajeev stated it is not him, but Charu who wants a divorce.

Earlier, the actress spoke about the rocky state of their relationship and added that Sen usually gets vanished after their argument. He blocks her so that she couldn't find his whereabouts. When Sen was asked to comment on it, the actor snubbed it, and revealed, "This allegation is utter rubbish as she each time knew where I was, including the last time when I was in Delhi for a dental appointment. In fact, on many occasions, she has left Mumbai without even telling me. I would come to know her whereabouts only through her online videos."

READ: Charu Asopa confirms separation from Rajeev Sen, calls actor 'abusive'

According to Rajeev, they both were living unhappily together, so it's better if they part their ways. When asked about what could have gone wrong in their relationship, the actor added, "Charu needs to get out of her YouTube world and understand the importance of her family, more so now after we have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. I feel too much ego, pride, and bad friends have killed what could have been a beautiful marriage.”

When asked about refusing to support Ziana financially, Sen asked, "Who said I have refused to provide for Ziana? In my multiple legal notices sent to Charu through my lawyers, I had never mentioned that I won’t take care of my daughter financially. In fact, I mentioned that even though my wife doesn’t want any alimony, I still wish to take care of my daughter financially and her education in every way possible." Rajeev and Charu are parents to Ziana, and the former is much more inclined towards taking care of the little one, rather than discussing their marital problems.