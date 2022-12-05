Rajeev Sen shares video with daughter Ziana after Charu Asopa says he doesn’t visit them

Rajeev Sen/Instagram

A day after Charu Asopa said that Rajeev Sen, her estranged partner, doesn't visit their daughter Ziana, Rajeev posted a video of himself playing with Ziana on social media.

In the most recent video that has been uploaded, Rajeev can be seen taking a selfie with Ziana while she is perched on his shoulders. "Daddy's little princess forever" was written in the caption of the video.

A few days ago, the actress said in her vlog “This is on papers, I have told him on messages, I have told him face to face as well, his family knows this too, that it is only mine and Rajeev’s relationship which is broken. Ziana’s relationships are still the same with her father, grandfather, and grandmother. I am not separating Ziana and Rajeev. In fact, if he would take the legal route, he will get the permission to meet Ziana only once or twice a month, but I have told him he can meet her whenever he wishes. He only has to send me a message and inform me,” Charu had shared.

“He is her father and has all the right to meet her but if he doesn’t come to meet her then what I can do about it. It’s been a month since we have shifted. He hasn’t come even once, she added.

A few days ago, Rajeev said in his YouTube vlog "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I am trying to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good."

Also read: Karan Mehra hits back at Rajeev Sen after he accuses him of having affair with estranged wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were married in 2019. However, the couple soon began to experience marital problems, which ultimately resulted in their split.