Rajeev Sen BLOCKS wife Charu Asopa on Instagram after calling off divorce, actress says 'I don't think...'

Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa

This year, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen decided to give another chance to their troubled marriage, and they called off their divorce in August. However, it seems like things are still not well between the two, as reportedly Rajeev has blocked her from his Instagram, and the actress has deleted all of Sen's photos from her social media.

As per the report of Indian Express, in a conversation with HT, Charu said, "I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.” Asopa added that even they tried to reconcile, things aren't getting better, she said, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working."

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's troubled marriage were in the news for quite some time. However, last month, the duo patched up and they decided to call off their divorce. After Charu and Rajeev decided to give another chance to their marriage, netizens mocked them saying that their 'divorce' was a publicity stunt. A few others said that their fights were a gimmick for entering Bigg Boss' house.