Rajeev Sen BLOCKS wife Charu Asopa on Instagram after calling off divorce, actress says 'I don't think...'

On one side Rajeev blocked Charu from Instagram. On the other side, the actress has deleted Sen's pictures from her social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa
This year, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen decided to give another chance to their troubled marriage, and they called off their divorce in August. However, it seems like things are still not well between the two, as reportedly Rajeev has blocked her from his Instagram, and the actress has deleted all of Sen's photos from her social media. 
 
As per the report of Indian Express, in a conversation with HT, Charu said, "I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.” Asopa added that even they tried to reconcile, things aren't getting better, she said, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working." 
 

 
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's troubled marriage were in the news for quite some time. However, last month, the duo patched up and they decided to call off their divorce. After Charu and Rajeev decided to give another chance to their marriage, netizens mocked them saying that their 'divorce' was a publicity stunt. A few others said that their fights were a gimmick for entering Bigg Boss' house. 
 
Later, Charu decided to end this chatter, and she explained their decision of 'giving another chance' to their marriage in detail. Asopa posted a new vlog on her YouTube channel titled Wednesday Wisdom. In the video, Charu shared that she and Rajeev were getting separated, and they had to appear in the Family Court to sign divorce papers on August 30. Charu further added that she was returning to Mumbai from Bhilwada on August 29, they had to appear in court the next day, and Ganesh Chaturti was starting from August 31. Charu and Rajeev are parents to daughter Ziana. 
 
