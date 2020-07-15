Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's video call amid separation rumours hints all is well between the couple

Amid separation rumours, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had a virtual moment shared by former on his Instagram story. Yes, after claims of getting 'brainwashed' and 'moving out of the house' few days before their wedding anniversary, the couple seemed to have talked it out. Charu and Rajeev had also deleted all photos with each other from their Instagram pages and he is currently residing in Delhi too.

Now, while sharing the Instagram story, Rajeev captioned it stating, "Hi Charu, Hi Rajeev... To all our fans who love us unconditionally". This is the first time in months they shared a frame together even if it was virtually. Looks like, the couple is trying to work on their relationship.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, when Rajeev was asked about separation rumours, he had said, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl."

To which Charu replied, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done. Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles."

She added, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary."