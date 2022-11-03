Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of having affair with THIS actor, makes explosive statement

File Photo

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Asopa have been making headlines because of their personal lives. In a recent interview, Charu accused Rajeev of domestic violence. Now, Rajeev reacted to the allegations and said, “What a sick mind she has to put such fake allegations against me.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajeev said that Charu plays the woman card all the time. He stated, “She wants to play the woman card all the time. She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation.”

Rajeev also shared voice notes sent by Charu’s mother, Neelam Asopa. He added, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in.”

He mentioned, “I only came to know about Karan through her mother’s voice note. I had no clue what was going on between them.”

READ: Charu Asopa BREAKS SILENCE about patching up with husband Rajeev Sen, says 'Bappa ne kiya hai'

He further mentioned, “She has major trust issues, not me. In fact, she did the same in her past relationships as well, according to her mom. I’m human. I’m sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous. I have always said that I have never spoken to the media regarding my wife or our family for anything but I only had to reply to her allegations. It’s her childish behaviour which has cost her dearly, she has clearly used my daughter as a shield to protect herself selfishly. My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if she hadn’t spoken to the media for each and everything.”