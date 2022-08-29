Rajat Sood wins India’s Laughter Champion title, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Credit: Rajat Sood/Instagram

Stand-up comedian Rajat Sood won India’s Laughter Champion title on Saturday. The show was judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. He won the title after beating other contestants including Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande, and Himanshu Bawandar.

Rajat, who is from Delhi, won Rs 25 lakh cash prize and a trophy. Nitesh emerged as the first runner-up, while Jayvijay and Vighnesh emerged as the second runner-ups. As per The Indian Express report, Rajat said, “I had planned this moment in my head multiple times but the reality left me awestruck. It was also a milestone moment as I was performing in front of my parents for the first time in my life. They had only previously seen my content online and they would not really bring it up with me or discuss it with me. Their presence was a blessing. My father is very happy, I could see that pride in his eyes. I am now open to opportunities and shows that will come my way. Now I have to work even harder, and I have a fire inside me to do better. I will try to read more and equip myself to become a better artist,” after winning the show.

He shared a number of photos on social media. Take a look:

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy News: I have always believed in my art of Pomedy (Poetry and Comedy) and I am proud to take it to every stage possible. Doston, I am happy to share with you that I am a part of a new Comedy Show: India’s Laughter Challenge which will be live on Sony TV from 11th June i.e Today. Every Saturday Sunday at 9:30pm. If you miss them, You can also watch the Episodes on the OTT platform: SonyLiv. The First Episode is going to be Live today. I am extremely thankful and grateful to you all for supporting and encouraging me in my journey. Bahut muhabbat tumhe!"

Judge Shekhar Suman said that he was well-deserved and said, “I think Rajat had a very distinct flavour of his own and he comes across as a very endearing guy. He is a millennial, far too young, but he has the wisdom of a 40–50-year-old. He is extremely charming and spontaneous. So, when you watch him with his stage presence, with his spontaneity, his content, his timing, ease, confidence, all of that is a sure-fire recipe for a winner.”