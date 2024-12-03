Friendships, equations, and relationships go for a toss in Bigg Boss 18, and it has proved again. Watch how Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee get into an ugly argument that soon turns into a physical fight.

Bigg Boss 18: The Jaat brothers, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, are at loggerheads for a few weeks. The little disagreements have become ugly arguments, now turned into physical fights. In the new promo, Rajat and Digvijay were seen in disagreement but they lost their temper and went on to push each other.

In the new episode, Bigg Boss announces the Time God task and calls the housemates to test their worth in the activity area. In the new task, the contestants have to protect their dominos from other housemates. Soon the task starts and men get aggressive while protecting their dominos.

During the task, Rajat tries to protect his corner, but Digvijay charges to break his dominos. While protecting his corner, Rajat and Digvijay get into an argument, and then the latter asks him not to push him. However, Digvijay pushes Rajat a little to move back, and he gets furious. Rajat turns back and pushes him with full force. Chahat Panday intervenes and tries to handle the fight. However, Rajat and Digvijay continue to argue.

rajat is just a big downgrade, once a friend now he's pushing digvijay openly, atleast jo friendship thi uski toh respect rakhleta #DigvijayRathee #BiggBoss18 #BB18pic.twitter.com/1AxOUTZwXy — sh. (@worldofshhh) December 2, 2024

As soon as the promo was shared, several netizens slammed Rajat's aggressive behaviour. A netizen wrote, "Rajat is just a big downgrade, once a friend now he's pushing Digvijay openly, at least jo friendship thi uski toh respect rakhleta." Another netizen wrote, "Diggy first touched him can’t you see." One of the netizens wrote, "Kyu respect rakhe aap ka Diggy jo dil chahe bol jahe aur woh just friendship dikhate rahe...toxicity level high hai to Digvijay fan ka." An internet user wrote, "Isilie mai kehta hu ye to caste ka natak hai ye ek limit tak he chalta hai. Insan apni rishtedari me nahi ladta kya? Wo bhi same caste hai? Ye natak social media tak theek hai, politician ke lie theek hai. Real life me kisi kaam ka nahi." As far as nominations are concerned, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar are nominated for eviction.

