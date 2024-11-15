Rajat Dalal gets special nomination powers in Bigg Boss 18 after becoming a time god. Here's who he chooses to save among his friends

Rajat Dalal became the new time god of Bigg Boss 18 after beating Chahat Pandey and Shilpa Shirodkar. Now, Bigg Boss has decided to bring a new twist to the dynamics of the house by giving Rajat some special powers.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Rajat Dalal getting special nomination powers. Bigg Boss asked Rajat to select 1 person among Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajendra Bagga, Kashish Kapoor, and Digvijay Rathee to save them from this week's nominations and put the rest of the contestants' pics on a punching bag and punch them to keep them nominated.

Rajat Dalal then betrays two people who fought for him during the time god task, i.e., Kashish Kapoor and Karan Veer Mehra. He accuses Karan Veer of not speaking up on matters and just gaslighting others and Kashish Kapoor of betraying Shilpa for him during the Time god task despite being a good friend to him.

The promo received a mixed response from the audience. One of the comments read, "Rajat kisika bhi nahi hai." Another user commented, "Kashish made him Time God with both sanchalak and task player powers.. and this is what he did.. even after saying that she might be out." Another wrote, "It’s understandable that Rajat will save Digvijay. But the reason he gave, especially for Kashish was not right, she played for you, bro. At least respect that."

Netizens are speculating that Rajat Dalal might have saved Digvijay Rathee from the nominations because he is a good friend of his. Now, Salman Khan will reveal on the weekend ka vaar, who among the rest of the five contestants, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajendra Bagga, Kashish Kapoor, will have to leave Bigg Boss house and go back to their home due to Rajat's one decision.

