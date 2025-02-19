The director-duo Raj and DK issued a joint statement about the recent reports of financial fraud on Rakht Bramhand, and Gulkanda Tales canceled after the failure of their last show Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Filmmakers Raj and DK, best known for their hit series including The Family Man and Farzi, shared a cryptic post on Wednesday, speaking about facing challenges, being "thrown under the bus," and choosing to focus on their work.

While the duo did not specify the context, their post came a day after rumours spread on social media claiming that Amazon Prime Video has shelved their upcoming series, Gulkanda Tales. Despite these claims, Raj & DK have made it clear that their projects are moving forward as planned.

The two took to their Instagram account to share a series of pictures from different sets and a long note in which they spoke about their journey and upcoming projects. They also mentioned that they are currently working on their "most ambitious" show yet, have completed 'The Family Man 3', and are developing several other projects.

"Every now and then, something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. For us, that choice of reaction has always been clear--to just put our heads down and continue doing what we have been doing. Work harder. Do better," they wrote.

"It is also a reminder to take stock of where we are. While we are in the midst of production on our most ambitious show yet... fresh from completing season 3 of The Family Man... and a few more films and shows in development... we took a quick moment to contemplate and realized we are exactly where we want to be :) Creating stories one after another, the way we want to, with the people we love to work with, and working round the clock and year," they added.

"Shit will keep happening... someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to... The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That's been the promise. We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this!" they further wrote.

Seemingly addressing the reports of 'Gulkanda Tales' cancellation, the duo wrote, "Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix; and Gulkanda Tales and The Family Man 3 on Prime."

