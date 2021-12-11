Raj Anadkat aka Tapu to quit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Reports

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the most loved shows in the history of the television industry. Every character of the family show ‘TMKOC’ has managed to make a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

However, several media reports suggest that Raj Anadkat aka Tapu will be leaving the show as he has decided to quit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for some unknown reasons. According to the reports, the actor has already talked to the production and put down his papers. Meanwhile, it is being said that his contract was also up for renewal but Raj decided not to extend it. The actor will be wrapping up his shoot before Christmas.

This is not the first time when an actor from ‘TMKOC’ decided to quit the show. Earlier, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi, Disha Vakani had also left the show. Disha Vakani, who portrayed Daya Gada, was one of the favourite characters of ‘TMKOC’. Every time someone left the show, makers replaced him/her. However, it’s not the case with Disha Vakani as makers have not replaced her. Her fans are still waiting for her to come back.

A few days back, actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who was popularly known for his portrayal of Natu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' passed away at the age of 77. As per reports, the senior actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer. During his career, Nayak worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi television serials.