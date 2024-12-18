Disha Parmar and her husband, Rahul Vaidya, became parents after two years of marriage. The two welcomed a daughter in September 2023 and named her Navya. Recently, Disha Parmar also touched upon a sensitive subject and shared her experience with postpartum depression.

Becoming a mother is not just a beautiful feeling for a woman, but this journey is full of roller-coasters. After the delivery of the baby, a woman has to face many problems, one of which is postpartum depression. Almost every woman faces this problem. TV actress Disha Parmar is also one of them. Disha Parmar and her husband, Rahul Vaidya, became parents after two years of marriage. The two welcomed a daughter in September 2023 and named her Navya. They keep posting pictures with her, giving fans a glimpse into their baby girl's life. Recently, Disha Parmar also touched upon a sensitive subject and shared her experience with postpartum depression.

In an Ask Me session with fans on Instagram, a fan asked her about postpartum depression and showered lots of love on her darling Navya. Disha Parmar reacted to this question from the fan. She said, "Thank you for asking. The first one and a half months were difficult. I used to cry almost every day, but now we have set our routine, and everything is going well."

Another fan asked Disha Parmar what she thought when she saw her daughter Navya for the first time. The actress responded, "Tears were flowing from my eyes. I was very happy." On the work front, Disha Parmar was last seen in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.