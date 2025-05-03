It is said that gold and real estate are the most profitable investments, and Rahul Vaidya knows the formula. Thus, he is reaping profits from properties.

Singer and TV personality Rahul Vaidya has recently sold his 2 ready-to-move-in flats in Mumbai at Rs 5 crores. As per the information from the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Rahul Vaidya, who became a household name with 'Laughter Chef', along with his parents, Krishna and Geeta Vaidya, has sold two residential apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The transaction was registered in April 2025.

As per the media reports, Rahul Vaidya's apartments are located in Samarth Aagan. Square Yards stated that his first apartment is spread over 102.41 sq m (1,102.38 sq ft). And for this home, Rahul paid a Rs 30,000 registration fee and Rs 18 lakh stamp duty has been deposited. Reportedly, in 2008, Rahul and his family bought the first house for Rs 1.01 crore. Years later, the house has been sold for Rs 3 crore.

Rahul's second house is also in Samarth Aangan. For the 69.05 sq m property, Rahul reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 12 lakh and Rs 30,000 registration fee. This apartment was also bought by Rahul and family in 2008 for Rs 68.3 lakh, and now it has been sold for Rs 2 crore.

For the unversed, Rahul got married to his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar, on July 16, 2021. They welcomed their first child, daughter Navya, in September 2023. In December 2024, Disha also touched upon a sensitive subject and shared her experience with postpartum depression. In an Ask Me session with fans on Instagram, a fan asked her about postpartum depression and showered lots of love on her darling Navya. Disha Parmar reacted to this question from the fan. She said, "Thank you for asking. The first one and a half months were difficult. I used to cry almost every day, but now we have set our routine, and everything is going well." Disha is popularly known for playing the female lead in the Bade Ache Lagte Hai reboot, opposite Nakuul Mehta.