Rahul Vaidya reacts after knowing Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged before her death

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat, mysteriously passed away on Monday night. As per early reports, the actress turned politician Sonali suffered a heart attack. However, as per the latest updates by Goa Police, she was drugged by her two associates while she was at a party in Goa, with “obnoxious substances” mixed in her water.

As soon as this video circulated, netizens reacted to it. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the news on his official Instagram page. Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, reacted to the news. He dropped a broken heart under the post. Take a look:

Here are the top updates from the case –

Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sagwan and close aide Sukhwinder Singh admitted to spiking the BJP leader’s water during a party sometime before her death, which caused her to feel uneasy and uncomfortable at the party.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses.”

During the investigation of her death, the CCTV footage of the restaurant was examined by the investigating officer and it was found that Sagwan was forcefully making Phogat drink "obnoxious chemical" mixed with water from a water bottle.

The two men were seen taking Phogat to the washroom of the restaurant around 4.30 am on August 23 and the three of them were inside the toilet for two hours, he said.

As the investigations in the matter are continuing, were held in Hisar with a large number of people turning up to pay their last respects. Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she along with her other family members bade her a tearful adieu at a cremation ground in Rishi Nagar.

Apart from the two prime accused in the death case, two other women from the party have also been included in the accused list and are being questioned by the police.

While Phogat’s death was earlier ruled as a heart attack due to no visible injuries, the post-mortem report revealed that she had suffered “multiple blunt force injuries”.

(With PTI inputs)