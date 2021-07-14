Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Actor's FIRST look from her Mehendi ceremony is out, looks stunning in pink attire

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding is just around the corner and the festivities have commenced. For the past couple of days, social media was abuzz with photos and videos of the couple as they indulged in last-minute wedding preparations like self-pampering, dance practises, shopping etc. Today (July 14) is Disha’s Mehendi function and pictures of her first look are out.

The videos shared by Disha’s friends have gone viral on social media. For her Mehendi ceremony look, Disha looks stunning in a fuchsia pink cut-sleeves kurta with gold sequence work and paired it with white georgette palazzo pants. She had her hair half tied and wore gold jewellery to complete her look.

In the video shared by her friend, Disha can be seen sitting on a large sofa chair while getting Mehendi (henna) applied on both her hands and feet. Behind Disha, the decor matches her outfit and is decorated with pink flowers. The word ‘dulhaniya’ (bride) is written on it in Hindi.

Here is a screenshot of the video:

Meanwhile, as Disha and her friends enjoy the Mehendi ceremony, Rahul Vaidya’s brother and family members are out shopping for their wedding attires.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rahul’s friend and former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Aly Goni was also snapped with them at the store. Have a look at the photos.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Recently, Disha Parmar’s friends threw her an adorable bridal shower as well. Rahul and Disha are all set to tie the knot on July 16, in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of close friends and family.

"Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony," Rahul told Bombay Times.