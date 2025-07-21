Rahul Raj Singh claims late Pratyusha Banerjee tried to steal Karan Patel from Kamya Panjabi: 'Logon ko laga tha ki...'

Rahul, who was accused in Pratyusha’s suicide case, said the entire phase left him broken, physically and mentally.

Rahul Raj Singh, the ex-boyfriend of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee, has opened up once again, this time targeting actress Kamya Panjabi. In a new interview, he has made some serious allegations about Kamya and her relationship with Pratyusha before her tragic death.

"They Were No Longer Friends Because of Karan Patel"

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rahul said that Pratyusha and Kamya’s friendship ended long before her death and the reason, according to him, was actor Karan Patel. He said, lLater, I learned that Pratyusha had a falling out with Kamya because of Karan Patel. Allegedly, they were no longer friends because Pratyusha had tried to ‘steal’ Karan from her, which was even reported in a major publication. You can Google it."

Rahul Claims Kamya Was Never Really a Friend

Rahul also said that he never had a personal connection with Kamya Panjabi but knew her through a controversy involving her former partner. “Did I know Kamya personally before all this? No, never, not directly. I knew her because she was with someone I knew very well, who was married at the time… There was controversy about an extramarital affair. I knew her only because of the controversy,” he mentioned.

"Nobody Thought I Would Survive"

Rahul, who was accused in Pratyusha’s suicide case, said the entire phase left him broken, physically and mentally. He recalled how he was judged and assumed to be finished by everyone. “Throughout this whole case, she (Kamya) never contacted me, not once. Why would she? Kamya assumed I wouldn’t survive… Logon ko laga tha ki main yaa toh mar jaunga yaa fir paagal khaane jaunga.”

"Kamya Used Pratyusha's Death for Publicity"

Rahul didn't hold back when talking about the short film Kamya made after Pratyusha's death. He accused her of using the tragedy to gain attention. He called Kamya a “fake old person” and accused her of turning Pratyusha’s life into a publicity stunt. He even said he filed a defamation case against her for the same.

One of Rahul’s most serious allegations was that Kamya had a negative influence on Pratyusha, claiming she encouraged her drinking, which hurt her mental health and career.

Background

Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, died by suicide in 2016. Rahul Raj Singh was booked for abetment of suicide but has always maintained his innocence.