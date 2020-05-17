Rahul Mahajan, wife Natalya home quarantined after cook tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV personality Rahul Mahajan has been in home quarantine along with his wife Natalya after their cook tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Rahul said, "Natalya and I initially panicked a bit when her cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease." Giving an update about the cook, Rahul said that she was immediately hospitalised while Natalya and he have been in quarantine since May 9. Recently, TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also under home quarantine after it was suspected that her cook had contracted C)VID-19. The actor had said at the time, "I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up."

Devoleena had also clarified that her cook did not test positive. She said, "I don’t know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus. The government has put him up in some hotel. He’s been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired."