Rahul Mahajan gets SLAPPED by Shrenu Parikh during Nach Baliye 9 rehearsals, here's why

Popular celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye is all set to be back with its season 9. The show will have its grand premiere on July 19th and the episode will see a number praiseworthy performances. One such jodi that will be performing together is that of Rahul Mahajan and Shrenu Parikh.

The dance show will have ex couples as well as current ones as participants and guest jodis. The format of the show lends towards a lot of controversies as well. Reports of Urvashi Dholakia sharing cold vibes with Anuj Sachdeva and fights between Madhurima Tuli and Aditya Singh have started doing the rounds already.

Now, the latest jodi that has become the talk of the town is that of Rahul Mahajan and Shrenu Parikh. The deuo will be seen grooving to a steamy track at the grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9. If recent reports are anything to go by, then Shrenu Parikh slapped Rahul Mahajan during the rehearsals of their performance.

Before you jump the gun, let us tell you that it was a part of their performance only as the two of them were rehearsing on the song Second Hand Jawaani. At one point, Shrenu was required to slap Rahul and she was quite hesitant to do so. But Rahul asked her to slap him as hard as she could.

Talking about the incident, Shrenu Parikh said in a statement, "It was a fun experience, too much fun with the act, the performance and the rehearsals. It was such a painful thing to do. He kept saying chalega tu slap kar koi problem nahi. And to be honest, last shot mein I kinda slapped him hard. But he's a great sport. It's exciting there will be lots of twists and turns and it'll be great to watch this years nach."