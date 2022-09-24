Rahul Dev reveals he did Bigg Boss 10 as he had no work, says 'I won't blame anyone for...'

File Photo

Actor Rahul Dev, in his recent interview, talked about the struggles of his life. He said that he was forced to participate in Bigg Boss 10 because of his financial conditions. Despite working for so manyyears, there was lack of opportunities.

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, he stated, “I started fitness brand, it did not work out for me. It was my second venture; I went out to do six. After my son went to England to study, I decided now I can go back to Mumbai and work on (my) acting career. Aur phir aap sochiye, itna kaam karne ke baad bhi Bigg Boss (Despite having done so much work, I had to do Bigg Boss). I was a participant in Bigg Boss 10 because there was just no work for me. I won’t blame anyone for it, because in our line, markets change pretty fast. And four-and-a-half years is a long time.”

Rahul Dev, who will be seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa which also stars Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeep, also talked about the difficulties and pain that he had to face after his wife’s death in the same interview.

Before Rahul Dev’s wife Rina Dev’s death in 2009, they were together for about 18 years. The actor broke down while talking about the pain of losing his wife and raising his son alone. While speaking to Connect FM Canada, the actor said, "Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."