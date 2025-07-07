Drunk and semi-naked, MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s son crashes into Rajshree More’s car, abuses her: Watch

Rajshree took to Instagram and posted a shocking video that captured Rahil Shaikh in a semi-naked state, aggressively hurling abuses at her.

Social media influencer Rajshree More, once known as Rakhi Sawant’s close friend, has now made headlines for a disturbing incident in Mumbai’s Andheri area. On Sunday night, Rajshree was allegedly involved in a car accident with Rahil Javed Shaikh—son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh—who she claims was driving under the influence.

Drunk and Abusive: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Shortly after the incident, Rajshree took to Instagram and posted a shocking video that captured Rahil Shaikh in a semi-naked state, aggressively hurling abuses at her. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Bh**od paishe ghe," while threatening her. He also appeared to challenge the police, shouting in Marathi, "Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens."

The video also shows him confronting police officers on the spot, refusing to cooperate and behaving aggressively, not only with Rajshree but with law enforcement as well.

FIR Filed, Political Pressure Alleged

Rajshree has since shared a copy of the FIR filed against Rahil. She claims the accident occurred while he was driving drunk, and that he attempted to intimidate her by flaunting his father’s political position. She also stated that she is now facing harassment from MNS workers and supporters.

Backlash Over Past Comments Adds Fuel to Fire

This isn’t the first time Rajshree has found herself in the crosshairs of controversy. Just recently, she faced backlash after posting a video in which she criticized the imposition of Marathi in Maharashtra. In her remarks, she said locals should “work harder” rather than force a language on others. She also claimed that without migrants, the condition of the local Marathi population in Mumbai would deteriorate.

Following her controversial statements, MNS workers from Versova lodged a complaint against her at the Oshiwara police station. In response to the outrage, Rajshree issued a public apology and removed the video from her social media handles.

In her recent posts, Rajshree expressed concern for her safety and alleged that Sunday’s incident may have been fueled by the earlier controversy. She is now calling on the authorities to take firm action, stating that political influence should not override justice.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has sparked fresh debate on political privilege, public safety, and the growing tension between freedom of speech and regional sentiments.