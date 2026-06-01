Raakh trailer: Ali Fazal takes 'most challenging' role in dark world based on crimes against children, but netizens find Soanli Bendre, Rakesh Bedi scene-stealers

Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir, along with Rakesh Bedi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, led dark crime drama Raakh, set in the backdrop of 1970s Delhi.

From the OTT giant of Mirzapur, Pataal Lok, Prime Video unveiled another bone-chilling trailer of its upcoming crime thriller series, Raakh. The series features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

What is Raakh all about?



The trailer of Raakh starts with a question: “Bacche kab se gayab hain?” Set against the backdrop of late 1970s Delhi, at a time when parents believed their children were safe to step outside alone after sunset, a shocking crime shatters this belief for the entire nation. To catch those behind the heinous crime, sub-inspector Jayprakash — played with fierce intensity by Ali Fazal — launches a relentless manhunt that drags him into the twisted psyche of the perpetrators, exposing a lack of morality so extreme it reveals the very darkest corners of human evil.

Ali Fazal on Raakh

Speaking about his role, Ali Fazal, who plays the role of SI Jayprakash, said, "Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally.”

Sonali Bendre on Raakh



Actor Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora, said, "Raakh came to me at a time when I’ve become very conscious of the stories I choose to be part of. What drew me to it was how layered and emotionally complex it is. While it unfolds as a thriller, at its heart it is a deeply human story." She further added that the series gave her the opportunity to explore emotional spaces she hadn’t tapped into before as an actor." Directed and produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh is set to premiere on Prime Video worldwide on June 12.