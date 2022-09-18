Ishqbaaaz actress Nishi Singh passes away two days after her 50th birthday

Nishi's husband Sanjay Singh confirmed that two days before the actress' death, they celebrated her 50th birthday.

Television actress Nishi Singh passed away on Sunday, September 18. As per the reports of ETimes, the actress was rushed to hospital after she complained of uneasiness on September 17, The actress passed away on Sunday, at 3 PM. Nishi was facing serious health issues since she suffered a stroke of paralysis in September 2020. In these two years, the actress had suffered three strokes. The actress is known for being an integral part of shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Hitler Didi, and Tenali Rama. Nishi is survived by her husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, and two children.

Nishi's husband Sanjay spoke to portal and confirmed the actress' death. He said, "After she suffered the second stroke on February 3, she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating." Nishi even suffered a stroke last year. Sanjay further added that they admitted Nishi to the hospital and she was discharged later. "Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids."

Sanjay continued, "The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy. I requested her to eat her favourite besan ka laddoo and she did. The actress complained of uneasiness and had to be rushed to the hospital last evening. Nishi's husband added, "She fought hard to survive. She passed away around 3 pm. Sabse badi takleef toh yahi hai ki 32 saal tak saath rahi. Even though she was unwell, she was with me."