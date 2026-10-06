Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 over health issue? Team breaks silence

Qazi Touqeer’s team has dismissed rumours of his elimination from Bigg Boss 20, saying the singer is still inside the house and is being monitored after falling ill.

Qazi Touqeer’s health has become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers after the singer was reportedly taken for a blood test and later seen taking rest inside the house. This led to speculation that he may have been removed from the show because of his health.

However, his team has now put the rumours to rest. In a statement shared on Instagram, they confirmed that Qazi is still a part of Bigg Boss 20 and that the show’s medical team is keeping a check on him.

Qazi has been running a fever

According to his team, Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days. He was recently feeling low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where a doctor examined him.

The statement read, "A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar!"

Team asks fans to stay calm

Qazi’s team also asked his fans not to panic over the reports surrounding his health. They said they would continue to share updates about his condition and urged fans to keep supporting the singer.

Despite not being at his best, Qazi has continued to take part in the activities inside the house whenever possible.

Several Bigg Boss contestants have returned after health issues

Health-related exits have happened in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, with contestants including Pranit More, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra leaving the show temporarily before returning.

Qazi, however, has not been eliminated and continues to remain inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Rhiti Tiwari eliminated in captaincy task

Meanwhile, last week saw the elimination of Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Manoj Tiwari. She was eliminated during a task involving contestants competing to become the next captain.

Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh decided to eliminate Rhiti from the task.