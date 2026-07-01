'Pyar abhi bhi utna hai': Gaurav Khanna reacts after Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement on Lock Upp; Watch

Gaurav Khanna has spoken for the first time since Akanksha Chamola announced their separation on Lock Upp, saying that his love and support for her remain unchanged.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has finally reacted to the buzz surrounding his marriage after wife Akanksha Chamola revealed on Netflix's Lock Upp that the couple are heading for a divorce.

The actor was recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, where he had arrived to promote Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During his interaction with the paparazzi, Gaurav chose not to directly address the reports but made it clear that his feelings towards Akanksha have not changed.

Gaurav Says His Love And Support Remain The Same

When asked how he had been coping with everything happening around him, Gaurav replied, "Bas sahi hai yaar. Jo pehle tha, wahi haal hai abhi bhi." Speaking about Akanksha, he added, "Pyar abhi bhi utna hai. Support abhi bhi utna hai."

The actor also stressed that he would continue to stand by her despite the speculation surrounding their relationship. "Pyar kiya toh peeche kyun hatunga," he said.

Sends Best Wishes To Akanksha

When the paparazzi mentioned the controversy that followed Akanksha's revelation on Lock Upp, Gaurav extended his support and wished her well. "All the very best to Akanksha, for life. Main hamesha uske saath khada hoon aur usko support kar raha hoon. Bahut achha khele aur jeet ke aaye," he said.

Refusing to elaborate further on his personal life, the actor concluded the interaction by saying, "Abhi main aaya hoon iske liye. Jaate hain aur bante hain Khatron Ke Khiladi," before heading inside.

Akanksha's Divorce Announcement Shocked Fans

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha left everyone surprised when she announced that she and Gaurav had decided to part ways. She said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public."

The actress also clarified that there is no bitterness between them and that they continue to remain on good terms.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she had said.

A Relationship That Continues To Have Mutual Respect

Although neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has shared further details about their separation, both have repeatedly indicated that they continue to respect and support each other despite taking different paths in life.