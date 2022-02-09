'Pushpa: The Rise' fever: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah groove to 'Saami Saami', video goes viral

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Puspa: The Rise’ has been hitting the news headlines ever since the film was released. It’s not wrong if we say, songs and dialogues from the film has taken the internet by storm.

Be it a celebrity or a fan, everyone is grooving to the songs from the film ‘Pushpa’ these days. Now, in a promo video dropped by the official page of Sony TV on Instagram, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and rapper Badshah can be seen grooving to Rashmika’s song ‘Saami Saami’. In the starting of the video, a team of girls can be seen performing on the song. After which, Shilpa and Badshah, who are the judges of ‘India’s Got Talent’, joined them.

Watch video:

With earning more than Rs 300 crores at the box office, ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1’ has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Allu Arjun headlined film has also generated buzz due to ‘The Family Man 2’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song ‘Oo Antava’ in the action thriller. The film also marks the Telugu film debut of highly acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is majorly seen in Malayalam films. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady in ‘Pushpa’, will make her Bollywood debut in 2022 with two films - 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Goodbye’ in which she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

The sequel titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is scheduled to start production next month in February 2022. If you still haven't seen the film, it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original Telugu version and as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the personal front, there are rumours that Rashmika is dating Vijay Deverkonda these days.