Puneet Superstar reacts after MC Stan calls his content 'cringe', says 'kam se kam maa behen ki gaali...'

Headlines

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

Mrs India INC 2023: Indore's Chetna Joshi Tiwari wins the beauty pageant

Meet Manav Suthar, India star who outfoxed Pakistan A batters with vicious spin in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Credit Card for self-employed: 10 salient features of FIRST WOW! Card

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

10 cheap countries Indians can visit without visa

Pakistani actors who refused to work in Bollywood films

5 players who once had Dhoni's unwavering support but then disappeared from the game

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Quits BB OTT 2, Says Final Goodbye To The Show? Know What He Has To Say

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Sunny Leone reveals the story behind how she got her stage name: 'My mom hated that...'

Cillian Murphy's insane diet of only 'one almond a day' to prepare for Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reveals details

HomeTelevision

Television

Puneet Superstar reacts after MC Stan calls his content 'cringe', says 'kam se kam maa behen ki gaali...'

Puneet Superstar said that he can't abuse mothers and sister like MC Stan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, Puneet Superstar reacted to MC Stan’s comment about his content and said at least he doesn’t abuse mothers and sisters like him. The rapper had called Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant’s content ‘cringe’.

Viral Bhayani has shared the video with the caption, “do you all agree with MC stan?” In the clip, he can be seen saying that he can’t abuse mothers and sister like MC Stan do in his videos. One of the social media users, “He is right. Mc star is chapri.” The second one said, “MC Stan total chhapri hai, no talent only bakwas.” The third one said, “Chahe Carry Minati ho ya koi Punit superstar sabko publicity ke liye MC Stan ka naam he Lena padta hai MC Stan ki vajah sehe inke dukaan chalti Hai.”

The fourth person commented, “Mcstan k liye ek like.” The fifth one said, “Haan aur dusro ke jaa kar saman feeko ye achi baat hai wah.” The sixth one said, “Sacchaa banda hai yaar ye! “ The seventh one said, “Pehli baar is bande n kuch logical kaha hai.....”

Earlier, Puneet took to his Instagram and ranted against the show and MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode. In the video, Puneet said in Hindi, "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu sa**e keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai."

For the unversed, Puneet Kumar or Puneet Superstar also known as Lord Puneet is a social media influencer who is shot to fame after his video of yelling while riding as a pillion on a bike went viral on social media. In an interview, Puneet Superstar revealed that he couldn’t finish his schooling because he didn’t have money to pay the fees. He told that his teachers didn’t allow him to take the 12th class exam because he was unable to pay the fees of his school.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman call it quits after two years of their relationship: Here’s what we know

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins — Apply at jkbopee.gov.in before July 23

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela share emotional video of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's arrival: Watch

Facebook to get more Instagram-like video features, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE