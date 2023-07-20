Puneet Superstar reacts after MC Stan calls his content 'cringe', says 'kam se kam maa behen ki gaali...'

Puneet Superstar said that he can't abuse mothers and sister like MC Stan.

On Thursday, Puneet Superstar reacted to MC Stan’s comment about his content and said at least he doesn’t abuse mothers and sisters like him. The rapper had called Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant’s content ‘cringe’.

Viral Bhayani has shared the video with the caption, “do you all agree with MC stan?” In the clip, he can be seen saying that he can’t abuse mothers and sister like MC Stan do in his videos. One of the social media users, “He is right. Mc star is chapri.” The second one said, “MC Stan total chhapri hai, no talent only bakwas.” The third one said, “Chahe Carry Minati ho ya koi Punit superstar sabko publicity ke liye MC Stan ka naam he Lena padta hai MC Stan ki vajah sehe inke dukaan chalti Hai.”

The fourth person commented, “Mcstan k liye ek like.” The fifth one said, “Haan aur dusro ke jaa kar saman feeko ye achi baat hai wah.” The sixth one said, “Sacchaa banda hai yaar ye! “ The seventh one said, “Pehli baar is bande n kuch logical kaha hai.....”

Earlier, Puneet took to his Instagram and ranted against the show and MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode. In the video, Puneet said in Hindi, "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu sa**e keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai."

For the unversed, Puneet Kumar or Puneet Superstar also known as Lord Puneet is a social media influencer who is shot to fame after his video of yelling while riding as a pillion on a bike went viral on social media. In an interview, Puneet Superstar revealed that he couldn’t finish his schooling because he didn’t have money to pay the fees. He told that his teachers didn’t allow him to take the 12th class exam because he was unable to pay the fees of his school.