Puneet Superstar in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss OTT contestant in Bhopal

Social media star Puneet Superstar, who recently appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has landed himself in legal trouble as FIR has been registered against him.

As per reports, Faizan Ansari filed a complaint against Puneet Superstar at Bhopal’s Police station after the latter’s fans harassed him online. Meanwhile, Puneet, who has been making headlines ever since he was evicted from Salman Khan’s show, has not reacted to the news.

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar is miffed with the makers of Bigg Boss, and he is provoking his fans to boycott the content provider Jio Cinema. Recently, Prakash held a live session, and there he told his fans to delete Jio Cinema and share a screenshot of the same with him via direct message (DM). Kumar even told his fans, that as they will delete the Jio Cinema app, he will provide meals to the needy.

In his live session, a furious Puneet was asking his fans to show their discontent for evicting him from the house. He said, "Jitna delete kar sakte ho kar do. Puneet Superstar ka vaada hai ki main gareebo ko khana dunga. Tumko tumhari maa ki kasam hai, delete karo aur mere saath screenshot share karo on DM."

Jio Cinema ko sab delete karo aur uski rating kam karo kyuki Lord Puneet ne bola hai!@PuneetSuper #BiggBossOTT #AbhishekMalhaan #PuneetSuperstar pic.twitter.com/FQ3DfunOtK — GOAT (@Rohit_GOAT264) June 30, 2023

After his eviction, the ratings of the Jio Cinema app on the Google Play Store had a drastic fall. At present, with 19 lakh reviews, the average rating of the Jio Cinema app on the Google play store is 1.1 stars. For the unversed, Puneet was among the contestants of the Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, his rude behaviour and constant arguments with his co-housemates led to his eviction. Puneet was asked to leave the house, a few hours after the premiere.

After the eviction, Puneet Superstar also slammed MC Stan who was one of the panelists on the show after coming out of the Bigg Boss house in a recent video and said, “Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. S**la mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai. Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega (Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download the Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4 pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star).” Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

