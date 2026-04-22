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Puja Banerjee announces her second pregnancy, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress shares expecting mother's problems, credits her first born 'solution'

Puja Banerjee announced her second pregnancy with a video that captured the different mood swings she's facing, and striving to combat pregnancy problems with the support of his son.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Puja Banerjee announces her second pregnancy, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress shares expecting mother's problems, credits her first born 'solution'
Puja Banerjee
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Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, best known for their acting stint in TV serials, are expecting their second child. On Tuesday, Puja took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers. She dropped a video montage featuring her pregnancy journey. "Pregnancy problems and the solution @krishiv.verma09," Puja captioned the post. The reel captured Puja's struggle with mood swings, morning sickness, feeling overwhelmed, and even breaking down with the hormonal changes. By the end of the video, we get to see Puja's firstborn, her son, consoling and giving her the much-needed hug. This is the reason why Puja credited her son as the solution to her pregnancy problems. 

Watch Puja Banerjee announcing her second pregnancy

Puja Banerjee gets blessing from TV fraternity

Soon after Puja dropped the post, fans and members of the fraternity dropped their wishes in the comment section, extending their best wishes to Puja and Kunal. ''Heartiest congratulations," actor Mouni Roy commented. "Official congratulations my Love," Shraddha Arya wrote. Gaurav Khanna also congratulated her and wrote, "Such good news, Pooja.. may all ur wishes come true. Congratulations to Kunal and u both and the cutie krishiv whos gonna be the big brother soon..God bless." Archana Gautam wrote, "Congratulations, my love."

Also read: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

About Puja Banerjee and Kunal's love story 

Puja and Kunal met on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, and they fell in love with each other. After dating for some time, the couple opted for a registered marriage in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, they tied the knot as per rituals, celebrating with close family friends. In October 2020, Puja and Kunal welcomed their first child, a son, Krishiv. For the unversed, Puja Banerjee is popularly known for playing Vrinda in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.

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'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo
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