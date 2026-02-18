Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

Tejasswi Prakash is making her OTT debut with romantic crime drama Psycho Saiyaan, and she shared her thoughts about taking the big leap.

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, popularly known for Bigg Boss 16 and Naagin 6, will now be making her OTT debut with Psycho Saiyaan. On Wednesday, the official trailer of Psycho Saiyaan was dropped online, and it’s anything but your usual love story. Headlined by Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Anud Singh Dhaka, the series also features Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

What is Psycho Saiyaan about?

The trailer introduces Kartik, a shayari-loving young man from Ujjain who believes he has finally found the girl destined to complete his world, Charu. For him, love is not casual; it’s epic, absolute, and worth any risk. But intensity has consequences. As Kartik’s feelings deepen, so does his need to hold on. He follows her across cities, pushes back against authority, and challenges anyone who stands in his way. What he calls love begins to look dangerously close to possession.

Set against the backdrop of Ujjain, Katni and Georgia, the trailer teases intense confrontations, rising criminal power, emotional manipulation, and relationships that feel increasingly fragile. Ravi Kishan commands the screen with a presence that shifts the balance of power at every turn, adding weight and menace to the narrative. The question lingers long after the trailer ends: when does love cross the line into control?

Tejaaswi Prakash on her OTT debut

Marking her acting OTT debut, Tejasswi Prakash said, “Psycho Saiyaan marks my acting OTT debut, and I am grateful for the layered character I play. Charu may appear rooted in trust and comfort at first, but her world keeps shifting. What makes her journey compelling is how she responds to that change, the doubt, the fear, and the growing awareness that something isn’t right. As the stakes rise, she is forced to confront realities she never imagined.”

Ravi Kishan added, "Psycho Saiyaan is more than just a romantic tale; it is also about the use of power, control, and the aftereffects of unchecked emotions. My character has the power of influence, and he derives pleasure from it. He plays by his own rules and brings a certain unpredictability to the table with him. It is a role that gave me the opportunity to be intense, unapologetic, and have a lot of fun with the chaos that follows" Psycho Saiyaan will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 25th February.