FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A

Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'

Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE

Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'

Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails after getting released from Tihar: 'It is often difficult to...'

Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

US-Iran tensions: Fire breaks out near Tehran, thick smoke rises above building; WATCH

Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, what makes Taapsee Pannu different from other actors, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah flopped: 'We have failed as society'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A

T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherl

Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE

Delhi HC grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina's brother in UAE

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

Tejasswi Prakash is making her OTT debut with romantic crime drama Psycho Saiyaan, and she shared her thoughts about taking the big leap.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 09:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'
A poster of Psycho Saiyaan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, popularly known for Bigg Boss 16 and Naagin 6, will now be making her OTT debut with Psycho Saiyaan. On Wednesday, the official trailer of Psycho Saiyaan was dropped online, and it’s anything but your usual love story. Headlined by Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Anud Singh Dhaka, the series also features Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

What is Psycho Saiyaan about? 

The trailer introduces Kartik, a shayari-loving young man from Ujjain who believes he has finally found the girl destined to complete his world, Charu. For him, love is not casual; it’s epic, absolute, and worth any risk. But intensity has consequences. As Kartik’s feelings deepen, so does his need to hold on. He follows her across cities, pushes back against authority, and challenges anyone who stands in his way. What he calls love begins to look dangerously close to possession.

Set against the backdrop of Ujjain, Katni and Georgia, the trailer teases intense confrontations, rising criminal power, emotional manipulation, and relationships that feel increasingly fragile. Ravi Kishan commands the screen with a presence that shifts the balance of power at every turn, adding weight and menace to the narrative. The question lingers long after the trailer ends: when does love cross the line into control?

Tejaaswi Prakash on her OTT debut

Marking her acting OTT debut, Tejasswi Prakash said, “Psycho Saiyaan marks my acting OTT debut, and I am grateful for the layered character I play. Charu may appear rooted in trust and comfort at first, but her world keeps shifting. What makes her journey compelling is how she responds to that change, the doubt, the fear, and the growing awareness that something isn’t right. As the stakes rise, she is forced to confront realities she never imagined.”

Ravi Kishan added, "Psycho Saiyaan is more than just a romantic tale; it is also about the use of power, control, and the aftereffects of unchecked emotions. My character has the power of influence, and he derives pleasure from it. He plays by his own rules and brings a certain unpredictability to the table with him. It is a role that gave me the opportunity to be intense, unapologetic, and have a lot of fun with the chaos that follows" Psycho Saiyaan will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 25th February. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
UP commuters to get relief! Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro adopt single-ticket system
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to top Group A
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy shine as India beat Netherl
Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'poisonous, false propaganda': 'Sangh Parivar is enemy of the state'
Kerala CM Vijayan bashes The Kerala Story 2, calls it 'false propaganda'
Delhi High Court grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina Jaitly's brother Major Vikrant Jaitly in UAE
Delhi HC grants time to Centre to pursue detention of Celina's brother in UAE
Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'
Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement