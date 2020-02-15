'Psycho, demanding, aggressive, abusive': Shilpa Shinde reveals details of her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

Winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, went on to reveal some shocking details sometime before the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner is announced. She went on to talk about her alleged relationship with Sidharth Shukla, pleading that he should not be announced the winner of the show.

An audio where Sidharth Shukla keeps on mentioning Shilpa Shinde's name was leaked to SpotboyE. They then contacted the actress who spilled some dirty secrets of their relationship. "This conversation is between a boyfriend (Sidharth) and girlfriend (Shilpa), kaafi maar-peet ke baad (after a lot of violence)," said Shilpa on the audio recording. She went on to add that she has even filed a police complaint against him, and is talking now because he is touted to be the winner of Bigg Boss 13, whereas, according to her, he doesn't deserve the title.

Revealing that the two were involved in 2011, Shilpa spoke about their conflicting views over the relationship. She said that while she was casual with the 'family friend', Sidharth asked, 'tum time pass kaise kar sakti ho, pyaar nahi hai tumhe?' Talking about her alleged boyfriend, Shilpa revealed the qualities which Sidharth portrayed as a boyfriend. 'Very over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive,' were some words which Shilpa used in the interview. She then went on to state that Sidharth constantly called her up and when finally checking up on her, he used to use a language which was crasser than, 'Kaha mara rahi thi?' However, Shilpa also added that Sidharth would then instantly apologize and bow down to her.

Shilpa also went on to say that Sidharth and her father respected one another but he and her mother hated one another. When asked if Sidharth finally let go, Shilpa stated that he did a lot of drama, stating, "He used to make me stand and say 'tu bahut popular hai na, dekhte hai kitni poular hai'." She stated that she finally got rid of Sidharth after he bagged Balika Vadhu in the year 2012. "Dheere Dheere karke pyaar se maine picha chuddaya. Bahut hi zyada psycho hai," she said in conclusion.