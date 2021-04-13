Producer Guruji Kailash Raigar expresses his interest in making realistic film or web show

The captivation audiences have with films, shows, and web series is not something new. The field of entertainment has always tempted the viewers, and it is a dream of many to work in the entertainment sector. Being one of the most lucrative career fields, not everyone can manage to venture into the industry. Besides having talent and extraordinary contacts, it is the monetary aspect that decides the fate of an individual in the entertainment world. GurujiKailashraigar, one of the well-known names in the business world is a producer who is keen on producing high-end quality content over the digital space.

He is widely known for his philanthropic works and has always stood by the people in need. The entrepreneur and producer have had a business of gold that helped him earn good fortunes and earn a ticket into the world of entertainment. Looking and understanding the latest trends, GurujiKailashraigar believes that the audience has accepted the content on the OTT platforms with open hands. "Many web series, short films and web shows have replaced the mainstream cinema in recent times", says the producer. He has been an ardent fan of web series and wishes to produce a high on content show.

When asked what kind of content he usually prefers to consume, the producer stated that he has always been a fan of realistic cinema. He said, "Making a film or a show of the real-life events that have happened is what I love the most. It has realism and the relatable factor that anyone can connect easily." Adding to it, GurujiKailashraigar expressed his desire to produce a historical and real-life event web series from the vintage era. "The 70s and 80s of India have a lot of stories that are untold, and I wish to make those stories alive for the audience", revealed the producer.

Along with his passion for cinema, Kailash's sharp business mind has helped him achieve unmatchable success as a businessman. From the earnings of his business, a majority of his revenue goes in charity and the causes that he is associated with. Serving the countrymen and helping the needy people in the time of crisis is what makes him a leading example of humanity in today's time. Moreover, to give a reality check about the unsaid issues of the country, Kailash is planning to make a documentary to make people aware of the issues faced by the common man in the day-to-day lives.

