Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Choudhary wants to go on date with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Abdu Rozik: Watch

Priyanka Choudhary can be heard saying that MC Stan is a good by heart in the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Priyanka Choudhary wants to go on date with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Abdu Rozik: Watch
Credit: Viral Bhayani-MC Stan-Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary, who won hearts with her performance inside Bigg Boss 16 house, praised MC Stan in her latest interview. She called MC Stan an honest man who has a good attitude and revealed that she likes him as a person.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Priyanka Choudhary can be heard saying that MC Stan is a good by heart. On being asked, who will she choose to go on a date with, Priyaka Choudhary named Abdu and MC Stan apart from Ankit Gupta. Netizens reacted to her clip, one of them wrote, “Abdu or Mc ko bhi jane me interest hona chahiye.”

The second one said, “mc jeet gya na isliye.” The third one said, “Abdu was influenced by mandali against her. She always liked him. Also she doesn’t have any problem with MCStan.” The fourth one said, “Mc itnii tareef fir bhi vid me nahi lega vo.” The fifth one said, “Mtlb jiski fan following jyada h usko hi date Krna h ankit jiskai saath aagai tk pohchi aur koi ladka ni dikha bigboss m jaisi andr thi waisi hi bahar ho.”

Meanwhile, when Priyanka Choudhary was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there were reports that she has bagged Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and had also been offered a film in Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films). In a recent interview, Priyanka finally reacted to these reports.

Speaking to ETimes TV, she said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers."

In the Grand Finale too, Salman was quite visibly shocked when he announced her eviction as the superstar too thought that she would end up lifting the trophy. Khan even called her the real winner of this season as she stood tall against the gang of friends called 'mandali' inside the house during its entire duration.

READ | 'Asli winner Priyanka kahan hai?': Netizens ask as Farah Khan hosts 'party of the year' for Bigg Boss 16 'mandali'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.