Priyanka Choudhary wants to go on date with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Abdu Rozik: Watch

Priyanka Choudhary, who won hearts with her performance inside Bigg Boss 16 house, praised MC Stan in her latest interview. She called MC Stan an honest man who has a good attitude and revealed that she likes him as a person.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Priyanka Choudhary can be heard saying that MC Stan is a good by heart. On being asked, who will she choose to go on a date with, Priyaka Choudhary named Abdu and MC Stan apart from Ankit Gupta. Netizens reacted to her clip, one of them wrote, “Abdu or Mc ko bhi jane me interest hona chahiye.”

The second one said, “mc jeet gya na isliye.” The third one said, “Abdu was influenced by mandali against her. She always liked him. Also she doesn’t have any problem with MCStan.” The fourth one said, “Mc itnii tareef fir bhi vid me nahi lega vo.” The fifth one said, “Mtlb jiski fan following jyada h usko hi date Krna h ankit jiskai saath aagai tk pohchi aur koi ladka ni dikha bigboss m jaisi andr thi waisi hi bahar ho.”

Meanwhile, when Priyanka Choudhary was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there were reports that she has bagged Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and had also been offered a film in Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films). In a recent interview, Priyanka finally reacted to these reports.

Speaking to ETimes TV, she said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers."

In the Grand Finale too, Salman was quite visibly shocked when he announced her eviction as the superstar too thought that she would end up lifting the trophy. Khan even called her the real winner of this season as she stood tall against the gang of friends called 'mandali' inside the house during its entire duration.

